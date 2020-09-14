LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Last week, an online firestorm was ignited when Palmer Township officials shot down a request by the Northampton County GOP to host an event with a St. Louis couple who made national headlines when they confronted demonstrators with guns outside their home.
Now another Northampton County township is letting the GOP host the event with Mark and Patricia McCloskey. The couple will speak at Town Hall Park in Lower Saucon Township at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
It comes days after Palmer Township denied the request, citing COVID-19 regulations. The GOP fired back in a lengthy post last week, saying "Palmer Township's regrettable response constitutes a violation of the Constitution's First Amendment Right to Peaceably Assemble," among other things.