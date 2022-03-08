As of Tuesday, St. Luke’s University Health Network says it has relaxed its masking requirements at its hospitals and other facilities within Pennsylvania.
Masking will be optional for vaccinated staff unless they are providing direct patient care, according to a news release from St. Luke's. Optional masking areas will include charting areas, nurse stations, corridors, cafeteria, lobbies, offices, meetings, lectures, etc.
St. Luke's says masking will be optional for vaccinated patients for the duration of their stay/visit in both its inpatient and outpatient facilities. Masking will be optional for visitors (who are still required to be vaccinated) for the duration of their visit in both the health network's inpatient and outpatient facilities.
St. Luke's updated visitor policy can be found online.
Masking will remain required for unvaccinated outpatients.
Due to varying regulations in New Jersey, these changes will apply to the health network's Pennsylvania facilities only for now.