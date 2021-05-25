ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Long-time smokers may benefit from a new robotic procedure at St. Luke’s, which has the potential to diagnose lung cancer in its early, less-lethal stages.
St. Luke’s doctors have added a new tool, the Monarch robotic bronchoscope, to their tool kit in hopes of reducing deaths from lung cancer, they announced Tuesday.
This physician-controlled device includes a long, flexible camera attached to an extending arm, which is inserted into a patient’s lung to reach a possible mass for sampling. Working at a remote console near the patient in the operating room, the physician will operate the bronchoscope by using a joy-stick-like controller.
“Using this safe, precise, non-invasive device, we can get to the mass, no matter how deep in the lung, take a sample and have a diagnosis sooner, all during the same session,” says Dustin Manchester, MD, St. Luke’s Thoracic Surgeon.
He is leading the use of this robot at the network with his colleague, Pulmonologist Deborah Stahlnecker, DO, according to St. Luke's.
Lung cancer kills more than 130,000 Americans yearly, reports indicate. Early detection of the disease, like that provided by mammograms and colonoscopies, often allows for sooner and better treatment results.
With this new technology, St. Luke's noted in their press release the greater ease of finding treatment for patients who do get earlier results of cancer. The team at St. Luke’s takes pride in creating an individualized treatment plan to best care for each patient, they stated, whether it be with minimally invasive surgery, chemotherapy, radiation or a combination of these three.
“This is a collaborative effort involving physicians from thoracic surgery, pulmonology and pathology to provide the quickest, most accurate diagnosis using the Monarch robotic bronchoscope, which can lead to earlier treatment and hopefully better patient survival,” says Dr. Stahlnecker.
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends that smokers, aged 50 - 80, who have smoked at least a pack of cigarettes per day for 20 years and who still smoke, or have quit smoking in the past 15 years, should undergo a lung CT scan yearly to promote early detection of cancer.
These scans have been shown to reduce deaths related to lung cancer. Primary care physicians often send smokers for these tests as part of yearly health assessments. Patients interested in lung cancer screening should discuss this test with their primary doctor to see if it’s right for them.