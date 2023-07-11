CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - St. Luke’s University Health Network announced the opening of a new OB/GYN practice in the Lehigh Valley.

St. Luke’s OB/GYN Mountain View, which opened July 1, provides patients with personalized obstetric and routine gynecologic care, according to a news release from St. Luke's University Health Network.

It is located at 5445 Lanark Road Suite 201 in Center Valley, just off Route 309.

Cindy Diianni, St. Luke’s Physician Group’s Director of Operations, Specialty Services, says the opening of St. Luke’s OB/GYN Mountain View builds upon SLUHN’s “commitment to improve access, service and quality for the patients in Lehigh County and Bucks County.”

“St Luke’s OB/GYN Mountain View physicians will further enhance our ability to provide exceptional care in the region, delivering their patients at our new state-of-the-art Labor & Delivery Unit located at the Upper Bucks St. Luke’s Campus,” Diianni says. “We are the only network in the region offering a team of maternal fetal medicine, pediatrics, OB/GYN and neonatology to focus on your baby.”

Kristen Stone-Mulhern, MD and Christine A. Talmage, MD are St. Luke’s OB/GYN Mountain View’s providers.

“Both Drs. Stone-Mulhern and Talmage are committed to building relationships with their patients and being involved with their continuity of care,” Diianni explains. “It is a privilege to care for women during the most important times of their lives. These physicians find it very rewarding to help educate and partner with their patients to provide quality care.”

For more information about St. Luke’s OB/GYN Mountain View or to make an appointment, call 484-526-5270.