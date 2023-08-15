ALLENTOWN, Pa. - St. Luke’s University Health Network said Tuesday it has opened its first fully Spanish-speaking practice in the Lehigh Valley.

OB/GYN Care Associates of St. Luke’s-Center City Allentown will be open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at 451 West Chew Street, Suite 400 in Allentown, according to a news release from St. Luke’s.

Waleska J. Cancel-Kenyon, MD – one of the practice’s providers – said that a fully Spanish-speaking practice means that all staff in the office will be able to speak to patients in their native Spanish language. In addition, any paperwork provided and documentation for the visit will be in Spanish, and when patients call the office, they can talk to someone who speaks Spanish, according to St. Luke’s.

“Given that Spanish is my first language, I am able to communicate with patients without them needing to bring in someone to translate or needing a translator. This makes the visit more personal, and patients are able to leave with their questions answered and an understanding of the plan of care,” says Dr. Cancel-Kenyon.

Population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau from 2022 indicate that 54.5% of City of Allentown residents are Hispanic or Latino, St. Luke's said.

St. Luke's says having a fully Spanish-speaking medical practice centrally located is important because it removes potential barriers to care – such as language and transportation – for local residents.

OB/GYN Care Associates of St. Luke’s-Center City Allentown is a comprehensive OB/GYN office, meaning it provides both obstetrical and gynecological care, St. Luke’s says.

Some of the key services it will provide include:

Adolescent and adult gynecology

Pre-conception counselling

Prenatal care

Delivery and post-partum care

High-risk pregnancy care

Post-menopausal care

Dr. Cancel-Kenyon says that she treats every patient as though they are family.

“It is very important that my patient feels comfortable with their care and that they leave each encounter feeling and knowing that they are not a number or ‘just another patient.’ Bedside manner and creating rapport with the patient are extremely important to me,” she explains.

St. Luke’s says OB/GYN Care Associates of St. Luke’s-Center City Allentown is also in the process of hiring a bilingual advanced practitioner.

For more information about OB/GYN Care Associates of St. Luke’s-Center City Allentown or to make an appointment, people can call 484-426-2520.