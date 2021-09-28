coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine vaccination generic graphic

St. Luke's University Health Network announced that it has accomplished its COVID-19 vaccination goal.

17,000 of its employees complied with its vaccine mandate.

But about 100 employees chose not to get the vaccine and resigned.

46 received medical exemptions.

406 employees were granted religious exemptions, and 216 got a temporary deferral for pregnancy or a positive COVID-19 test within the last year.

Those with exemptions or temporary deferrals will undergo weekly COVID-19 tests as a condition of continued employment. 

On Aug. 9 St. Luke's announced its vaccine mandate requiring that all employees without exemptions or deferrals be vaccinated by Sept. 25.

