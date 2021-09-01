St. Luke's Anderson campus
St. Luke's University Health Network

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - St. Luke's Anderson campus is officially a Level II trauma center, as of Wednesday.

The Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation approved the hospital's accreditation earlier this summer.

Level II means the hospital has a full spectrum of specialists on staff.

The difference between that and Level I, the highest level, is that Level I requires trauma research and surgical residency programs.

Overall, St. Luke's has five trauma centers in the greater Lehigh Valley.

The Bethlehem campus is the only St. Luke's hospital to reach Level I.

