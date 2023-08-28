BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Planning Commission recommended preliminary/final plan and conditional use approval for a major new expansion of St. Luke's University Health Network's Anderson Campus on Monday night at the municipal building.
The proposal, entitled Campus Wing 3, includes a five-floor, 307,979-square-foot hospital expansion. It features 146 beds, a 32,417-square-foot sterile processing facility and additional parking. A helipad will be relocated to the roof. Planners also approved eight waivers associated with the project. Each wing will have its own lobbies and entrances, St. Luke's officials noted Monday night.
Planner Barry Roth requested the hospital move the heliport to a different location, alleging the flightpaths were flying over neighborhoods and creating disturbances by flying low. St. Luke's officials disagreed with Roth's assessments, citing records, but acknowledged and agreed to look at their flight paths.
Residential development
In other news, planners recommended preliminary/final plan approval for an eight-home development at 1932 Farmersville Road. In spite of the address, the four twin homes would be constructed on 2.7 acres on the southside of Vintage Drive, just east of Farmersville.
The proposed development is about 200 yards south of the two-part intersection of Farmersville Road and Freemansburg Avenue. Planners also approved various waivers for the project.
The owner of 1932 Farmersville Road is Monocacy General Contracting, and the plans for the Vintage Drive location were prepared by Keystone Consulting Engineers.
Planners expressed concerns about stormwater management and project density.