FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - There's a new children's hospital in the Lehigh Valley.

St. Luke's University Health Network announced Tuesday the opening of St. Luke's Children's Hospital.

It's based at the health network's Bethlehem campus in Fountain Hill.

St. Luke's says the hospital comes after a decade of planning and investment in pediatrics.

The health network became a member of the Children's Hospital Association in 2022, and in May of that year, it opened the pediatric specialty center.

St. Luke's has a recently-renovated 17-bed pediatric inpatient unit, and a pediatric intensive care unit.