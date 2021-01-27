St. Luke's University Health Network has been working on vaccinating thousands of people at 11 sites across several counties.
"We make sure that we have short lines, we have snacks and food for everyone, we're monitoring them, and we're scheduling them to come back for appointments right at the same facility," said Keri Weintraub with St. Luke's.
Like many providers, you need an appointment to get the vaccine. Currently St. Luke's is vaccinating people in the 1-A phase, meaning health care workers, fire and rescue, people 75 and up, and the chronically ill 65-and-up population.
"We're getting a very large amount done within the community itself," Weintraub said.
Currently the network is vaccinating 3,000 people across 11 sites, and they say they could go up to 5,000 a day if there was more supply.
"It was very efficient, it was very well run, there were no issues. Just walked in, very friendly and very good service," said Barbara Cornell of Souderton.
Providers say they are vaccinating 55 people an hour at the Allentown hospital site.
"We have several people, especially in the Allentown community who walk here, who take public transportation and we're able to give them access to this crucial vaccine. It's so important to be able to do that," Weintraub said.
There are three ways to make an appointment for your vaccination: on the St. Luke's my chart website, by calling the St. Luke's hotline at 1-866-STLUKES (785-8537), or talking with your St. Luke's primary care physician.