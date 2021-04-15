Medical experts say 25 percent of COVID-19 patients are experiencing symptoms long after they're infected with the virus.
"What we're looking for is patients that just do not seem to be getting back to life," said Dr. Dennis McGorry with St. Luke's University Health Network.
The medical community calls those people "long haulers."
To treat the growing number of long hauler cases in the Lehigh Valley, St. Luke's has created a COVID-19 recovery clinic.
St. Luke's says roughly 85 percent of long haulers experience extreme fatigue. Also common are difficulty breathing, joint and chest pain, sleeping issues, mental impairment, and brain fog.
Anxiety and depression are also a factor, as are concerns about irregular heartbeat.
"We've developed protocols and apply them all across our primary care team to make sure that we do not miss one of these very important medical issues," McGorry said.
St. Luke's says the clinic includes medical experts from a wide range of fields, including physical and occupational therapy, and COVID support groups.
"We truly believe that we are at the beginning of this. And that there's a lot more that is going to be found out and a lot more that we can do," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre with St. Luke's.
For more information on the COVID recovery clinic, talk to your doctor.
If you're out of the St. Luke's network, you can call 866-785-8537 option 7.
St. Luke's says it will work with all providers to make sure long haulers get the treatment they need.