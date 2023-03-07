ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Runners and walkers will be making moves on the D&L Trail this fall.

Officials announced the St. Luke's D&L RaceFest event Tuesday.

It's a collection of three running and walking events set for November.

Officials say RaceFest will be a major fundraiser to help connect the D&L Trail through the Lehigh Valley.

One of the races will be a marathon, which hasn't been staged in the Lehigh Valley since 2019.

It can be run as an individual, or as a team.

"It allows people to get out there and enjoy the team camaraderie of that marathon and still see a different section of the D&L Trail," said Claire Sadler, Executive Director of the Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor.

Like the old "Via" marathon, this one will start in Allentown and end in downtown Easton. It's considered a qualifying race for the Boston Marathon.