The Saint Luke's University Health Network announced that one of hospital doctors contributed to game-changing research on Hypertension in Pregnancy.
Health professionals say they have long discussed the treatment options for pregnant women with mild chronic hypertension.
Joseph Bell, MD, Section Chief of Maternal Fetal Medicine for St. Luke’s University Health Network and his obstetrician-gynecologist colleagues in the United States say treating hypertension is concerning.
Bell says that while blood pressure medications would protect mothers from serious cardiovascular complications, current guidelines in the U.S. do not recommend routine medical treatment of mild chronic hypertension during pregnancy.
Some of the complications could include stroke, and pregnancy-related complications, such as preeclampsia and premature delivery.
Bell says the drugs might adversely affect fetal growth by reducing blood flow to the baby.
Bell contributed to new research. On April 2nd it was revealed that standard antihypertensive medications are effective for protecting mothers’ health and are safe for their babies.
The research was published in the article, “Treatment for Mild Chronic Hypertension in Pregnancy,” published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
The article reports on the outcomes of a six-year research study involving over 2,400 women and 61 research centers throughout the U.S., including Dr. Bell and St. Luke’s.
Dr. Bell’s Maternal Fetal Medicine group enrolled the seventh largest number of patients of those centers in the U.S. participating in the study, a released from St. Luke's reports.
The release from St. Luke's continues to say half of the study subjects were randomized to treatment with standard antihypertensive medication, while the other half was randomized to no medical treatment.
The study conclusively found that the group randomized to treatment experienced better pregnancy outcomes than the group randomized to no treatment.
Nationally, over 2% of pregnant women are diagnosed with chronic hypertension, with 70% of them falling in the mild category.
In the U.S., a disproportionate number of Black women are affected by chronic hypertension during pregnancy.