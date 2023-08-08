St. Luke's annual bouquet to the Lehigh Valley is just about ready to draw its many thousands of fans: people, birds, insects, and more.



The usual rules apply: look, photograph, and post on the Internet, yes; pick, no.



Cosmos are already blooming on a 55-acre field at the Anderson Campus in Bethlehem Township, St. Luke's University Health Network's location just off Route 33. They are expected to be in full bloom until October.



The sunflowers have not yet opened their golden petals, but that day is coming. They were planted later this year because of the hot weather, according to St. Luke's. Full blooming is expected in late September.



The sunflowers are toward the front of the hospital campus, just off Freemansburg Avenue. The cosmos field is toward the rear and is already drawing bees and birds.



Both sites are marked and available for public viewing.



Viewing, yes. Picking, no. The flowering fields at St. Luke's provide Instagram-ready moments each year. Leave the bounty for others to see, and for birds, bees and other wildlife to enjoy. Cosmos and sunflowers provide a brilliant display for onlookers, and food for many species.



Drivers entering the St. Luke's campus will see signs for the fields and parking directions.



When young, sunflowers display "heliotropism," that is, they move to face the sun.



Helen Keller, the blind author and advocate, was a fan of sunflowers. This quotation has been attributed to her: "Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see the shadows. It's what the sunflowers do."



Full-grown sunflowers do not change direction during the day. They typically face east, so they are backlit by the sun.



Cosmos are related to sunflowers and daisies, explaining their daisy-like blossoms. The Old Farmers Almanac says these flowers will draw bees, birds and butterflies to gardens.



Many artists have portrayed sunflowers. Vincent Van Gogh painted multiple images of the flowers, each now valued at tens of millions of dollars.



The Dutch painter used the sunflower as his artistic signature, and once said, "I find comfort in contemplating the sunflowers."



The tormented artist found comfort in little else. "The sadness will last forever," he reportedly said as he died at age 37 after a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest. Details of his life and work are available on the website of the Van Gogh Museum.



Friends brought sunflowers to his funeral, according to the website.



St. Luke's is a non-profit regional health network with 14 campuses and more than 300 sites in Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon, Schuylkill, Berks, Bucks, Montgomery and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania. It also serves Warren and Hunterdon counties in New Jersey.