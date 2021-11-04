EASTON, Pa. – Members of Northampton County Council objected after a St. Luke's University Health Network presentation about a financial maneuver to avoid paying prevailing wages.
St. Luke's Vice President of Finance Tom Lichtenwalner told council at an economic development committee meeting that the hospital system is preparing to borrow as much as $150 million, with $85 million going toward its Monroe County campus. The rest will go to various projects, including about $19 million at St. Luke's Anderson and Easton campuses in Northampton County.
St. Luke's will not borrow through a local authority because if it did, it would have to pay prevailing wages. Lichtenwalner said that would cost another $5 million. Prevailing wage is typically the amount that would be paid on construction for public works.
"So you're actually doing this to circumvent prevailing wage? That's on the record?" asked a surprised Councilman William McGee.
Councilman Kevin Lott, attending by phone, sounded incredulous.
"So what I'm hearing is St. Luke's has a problem with paying family-sustaining wages for projects in this area — the area they feed off of, the area they serve?" he asked.
Lott went on to say, "I find it hard to believe that a hospital who's here to serve our community would go out of the way to find a bond where they don't have to pay family-sustaining wages."
"I just can't believe that was just stated on the floor," he said, referring to the plan to use an out-of-state authority to avoid paying the prevailing wage.
"Well, that's not how we look at this," Lichtenwalner said. "As we expand these (facilities), we're going to be hiring more employees. More employees mean more taxes to the school district and the county and the city," he added. "We're supporting your efforts as the economic development committee, so it's a win-win."
He added that St. Luke's retains many local contractors.
"Liveable wages are also important," McGee said.
Lichtenwalner said Lehigh, Carbon, Monroe and Bucks counties have already agreed to the financing strategy.
"As a representative of the people of Northampton County, it's disheartening to hear that this is the direction that this is going," said Councilwoman Lori Vargo Heffner.
"I'm not threatening," he said. "I'm just giving you the facts. We will not be able to use that $19 million in Northampton County."
Council does not have to vote on the financing proposal. County Executive Lamont McClure has to sign it, and he indicated Thursday that he probably will, even though it would be a compromise of his pro-labor principles.
St. Luke's Easton campus needs the investment, he said. McClure estimated that about $6 million would go toward the former Easton Hospital.
"If I don't sign, they can't borrow," he said. McClure added that the hospital in Wilson Borough needs the money and that St. Luke's stepped in to take the hospital over in 2020 when it was failing.
Councilman Kerry Myers, who represents the Easton area, pointed out that St. Luke's is in a 10-year agreement with the Easton Area School District. He was also incredulous that a hospital system would agree to provide as much $8.9 million in donations and services to the schools but not pay prevailing wages.
Video of the meeting is available online. The St. Luke's presentation begins at 1:12:20.