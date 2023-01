ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The St. Luke’s University Health Network’s first 2023 baby was born at their Allentown Campus

A baby boy was born at 3:54 a.m. on January 1, 2023.

Hunter Russell, is the son of Adrian and Kathryn Russell from Breinigsville, Pennsylvania, and was delivered by Dr. Rachel O’Connell.

He weighed 7lbs 3oz and was 20.5 inches in length.