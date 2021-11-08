St. Luke's University Health Network has won approval to borrow as much as $150 million through an authority in New Hampshire, allowing the hospital system to avoid paying prevailing wages to construction workers on multiple projects.
Tom Lichtenwalner, vice president of finance for the network, told Northampton County Council last Thursday that selling debt through an out-of-state authority allows St. Luke's to avoid paying the prevailing wage, which is set by the state Department of Labor and Industry.
County Executive Lamont McClure approved the hospital's plan later Thursday.
If St. Luke's arranged for borrowing in Pennsylvania, it would have to pay prevailing wages, Lichtenwalner said, citing a union lawsuit against Ursinus College in Montgomery County.
"That would increase our costs by millions," Lichtenwalner told county council during an economic development meeting. "So the only way around that is to use a national authority" to sell bonds instead of a local industrial development authority. The hospital system went north, choosing the National Finance Authority of the State of New Hampshire.
"It is disappointing that St. Luke's would circumvent the prevailing wage in this way to save $5 million that would go to workers' wages and ultimately benefit the local economy," Councilwoman Tara Zrinski said Monday. "I'm also disappointed that McClure felt the need to sign it" to get the hospital system to invest in the county.
Supporters of the prevailing wage claim it guarantees "living wages" for workers on government and public-interest projects. Opponents say it raises costs.
County council had little information about the financing maneuver before the meeting, even though the New Hampshire authority advertised a public hearing on the lending in October. Council also had no authority to vote on the lending.
The New Hampshire strategy did not go over well with council.
"So you're actually doing this to circumvent prevailing wage? That's on the record?" Councilman William McGee asked.
"I just can't believe that was just stated on the floor," Councilman Kevin Lott said after Lichtenwalner's explanation.
Multiple members objected to going out of state, but they had no authority to block the deal. Final approval was up to McClure. He said he had to balance his pro-labor principles versus the need for investment in the former Easton Hospital.
Lichtenwalner said Lehigh, Carbon, Bucks and Monroe counties had already approved the financing tactic. Without Northampton County approval, he said St. Luke's could not use $19 million of the bond proceeds in the county.
Lichtenwalner also said St. Luke's employs many local contractors and that as it expands, more people will be hired, leading to more tax payments to local government.
McClure said the Easton campus in particular needs work. St. Luke's took that property over when it was at risk of closing. Without his approval, Northampton County would not have been part of St. Luke's capital plan.
The rationale for out-of-state borrowing did not satisfy Zrinski.
"They'd rather put their name on a plaque than pay the prevailing wage," she said of St. Luke's.
Most of the bond proceeds will pay for expansion at St. Luke's Monroe County campus. According to a public hearing document from the New Hampshire authority, $88 million is designated for that project.
In Northampton County, $10 million is for work at the Anderson Campus in Bethlehem Township; $6 million for the Easton campus, which is the former Easton Hospital in Wilson Borough, and $3 million for smaller projects.
In Lehigh County, $20 million is set aside for St. Luke's hospital in Fountain Hill and $4 million for a nearby office building; $8 million for St. Luke's Allentown campus, $6 million for the Sacred Heart Campus in downtown Allentown, and $20 million for other work.
The interest paid on the debt will be exempt from federal tax, allowing the hospital network to offer investors a lower rate than would be acceptable on taxable bonds.