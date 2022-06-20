ALLENTOWN, Pa. - As families in the Lehigh Valley struggle with the rising cost of groceries, a program starting Monday is hoping to help.
St. Luke's University Hospital is offering free lunches during the summer
for kids who relied on the meals they got every day in school.
We talked with Chantel Goodin, who attended the meal distribution at St. Luke's Sacred Heart campus in Allentown Monday.
"That's one more meal that my kids get in their mouth. It helps a lot," said Goodin.
Goodin receives food stamps, but it only amounts to a little more than $300 a month for her, her partner, and her two children.
"When I spend my food stamps, it feels like I'm getting less," said Goodin. "I've got to go to food banks to provide for my family."
Goodin is right, everyone is getting less for their money. The price of groceries is up almost 12% year over year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics
.
"With inflation, the prices of food have gone way up, and so we really wanted to make sure that we were here, and a service for families," said Community Liaison Ellen Denizard.
Denizard said, thanks to State funding, St. Luke's can offer meals Monday through Friday at its location in Allentown from noon to 2:00 p.m. and its location in Quakertown from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. In addition to the State reimbursement, the program also gets private donations, which help fund take-home items for families. That included salad shakers on Monday, and a bag of fresh produce on Thursdays.
"On Fridays, we give them a bag full of food to have on the weekends," said Denizard.
The program serves around 750 families a summer, but that number could grow. At the end of June the Federal Government will start making families prove they meet the income requirements to get free lunch from schools.
"It's actually very hard. They determine how much you make and if a person is working or not. They determine by age group, like my son. At first he didn't qualify for it because he's not in school. He's only four. He's supposed to be in head start, but he's still on the waiting list, he hasn't gotten through yet," said Goodin.
But that income requirement doesn't apply to St. Luke's meal program.
"We don't ask any questions, but we know that, with that waiver coming to an end, we will expect that more families will seek us out to get a free meal," said Denizard.
A free meal, and a relief for moms like Goodin.
"Your kids come first, no matter what," said Goodin.