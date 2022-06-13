ALLENTOWN, Pa. - St. Luke’s University Health Network said Monday it will be providing free lunches to children during the summer months.
The Summer Meals Program in Allentown and Quakertown will be giving out the meals for the fourth consecutive year.
The program at St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Hospital runs June 20 to August 26, Monday through Friday, from noon to 2 p.m. Lunches will be distributed at 421 West Chew Street in the cafeteria located on the second floor, according to a news release from St. Luke's.
Each Thursday, fresh produce will be available for children to share with their families, and on Fridays they will be given bags full of non-perishable food to take home over the weekends, including pasta, rice, beans, peanut butter and more.
St. Luke's says West Side Hammer Electric has again provided a donation of $10,000 to support and enhance the Summer Meals Program in the Allentown area.
West Side Hammer Electric President, Andrew Lawler says, “We applaud St. Luke’s for their leadership, commitment and continued service to those in need. West Side Hammer Electric is grateful for the opportunity to support this program and we are proud to once again partner with St. Luke’s to deliver healthy lunches and hope to the children and families of Allentown.”
The Quakertown Summer Meals Program will also run June 20 to August 26, Monday through Friday, from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Lunches will be distributed at 1021 Park Avenue in Quakertown.
Each Friday, children will receive a bag full of non-perishable food to take home to their families over the weekends.
St. Luke’s is also supporting the Summer Meals Program in the Upper Perkiomen School District provided by The Open Link with weekly CSA (community-supported agriculture) shares and activities including financial literacy from June 13 to August 19.
Penn Community Bank has invested in the Quakertown Summer Meals program for the fourth consecutive year. St. Luke's says the $12,000 contribution this year is helping to expand opportunities by supporting an intern to oversee the program, ensuring children have access to a wider variety of healthy meal options, weekly CSA shares, nourishment over the weekends, financial literacy education, and other engaging activities.
“At Penn Community Bank, we believe in the power of community and serving the greater good. That means partnering with local organizations making a difference, including St. Luke’s,” said Jeane M. Vidoni, President and CEO of Penn Community Bank. “We are proud to once again support the summer meals program in the Quakertown community and work to ensure food insecure kids in our community have access to healthy meals all year.”
The Summer Meals program was created in response to the Network’s 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA), which revealed that these two locations are in the catchment areas of school districts where over 50 percent of students are eligible for free and reduced meals during the academic year.