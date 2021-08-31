Runners take on St. Luke's Half Marathon

 

The St. Luke's Half Marathon and 5K is not happening this year.

It was scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 17, but organizers have canceled it because of a surge in COVID cases and steady growth in hospitalizations since June.

They say it wasn't an easy decision.

The St. Luke's Youth Run on Saturday, Oct. 16 has also been canceled.

People have the choice to defer their entry to 2022 — when St. Luke's says it fully intends to hold the St. Luke’s Half Marathon events on Sunday, April 24 – or to receive a full refund including processing fees. Instructions for how to defer or get a refund can be found on the St. Luke's website.

St. Luke's says all selections must be completed by Sept. 30, 2021.

