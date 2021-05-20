A popular running event is stepping back into the picture later this year.
The St. Luke's half marathon and 5k will be held on October 17 in Allentown. The races will feature personalized bibs, hydration stations, more than a dozen live bands along the race route, a finisher’s medal and a tech shirt.
Last year's run was scrapped because of the pandemic.
Organizers say they pushed the event back from its usual April spot to allow COVID-19 cases to drop.
Registration is open, but the number of participants is being capped at 1500 for the half marathon and 325 for the 5k. The half marathon entry fee is $55 through June 30, 2021, and $65 thereafter. The 5k entry fee is $30 through June 30, 2021, and $40 thereafter. The Youth Run is free.
Waitlists will be established once each race hits race caps in case local and state health regulations allow the races to increase participant counts.