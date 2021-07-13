ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lunch was on St. Luke's Tuesday for kids in Allentown and Quakertown.
This is the third year in a row the health network has helped provide free meals to kids.
You don't need to belong to the district. It's for any child under 18.
Westside Hammer Electric and Penn Community Bank each donated $10,000 to help support the program.
"Well what we are doing today is what we do Tuesdays and Thursdays. For meal pickups there's 14 meals we serve to prospective children, any age 18 and under can come and get the meals that they require," said Peter Kelley with Quakertown School District food services.
The Quakertown program is on Tuesdays and Thursdays through August 19 from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the bus drop off for Quakertown Community High Schools.
The free meal program at St. Luke's Sacred Heart Hospital runs through August 26, Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 2 p.m.
St. Luke's will offer free meals at the Quakertown campus, August 23 - August 27 from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.