PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A non-profit devoted to promoting sustainable farming is teaming up with St. Luke's University Health Network to battle hunger in Phillipsburg.

A free produce stand popped up Thursday in the parking lot of the hospital's Hillcrest Plaza.

Volunteers with Foodshed Alliance's Local-Share program put fresh fruits and vegetables in residents' bags.

The produce stand is supported by a 150th-anniversary grant from St. Luke's.

It will make an appearance on the last Thursday of every month, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., now through November.