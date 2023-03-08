St. Luke's University Health Network is launching a new, six-month training program in a little-known health care field.

The first class of the School of Sterile Processing starts in April.

The paid program will teach students how to clean, sterilize, prepare, process and store supplies for surgeries and patient care, St. Luke's said.

“Unless you work in health care, most people don’t realize what a sterile processing technician does, and how critical this process is to patient care,” said Jillian Lewis, network educator for the Sterile Processing Department, in a news release.

The program requires 40 hours a week, a combination of classroom learning and hands-on training, and students will get full benefits and pay for the six months.

St. Luke's says it's the first program in the region to offer a program including hands-on experience.

Officials say that not only is the profession important, but it can be a way to get into the health care field and the health network.

More details and applications are available online.