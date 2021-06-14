Shelby Hoppis is proving women can do anything.
"I am an athletic trainer by trade. That's a healthcare professional that works specifically with athletes, but also we do have athletic trainers who work in other settings like the military industrial settings and things like that," Hoppis said.
She's the Lead Athletic Trainer for St. Luke's Health Network. And right now, she's bound for glory with Team USA as they set their sights on Gold at the Olympics in Tokyo this summer.
"I really wanted to kind of pursue the best of the best and so one of the things I started to look into is how can I support Team USA," Hoppis said.
It's not the first time Hoppis has supported Team USA. She's worn the letters, sported the medals, and felt the raw emotion of a Team USA victory before.
"Representation matters. Seeing somebody who looks like you compete and stand at the top of the podium is great," Hoppis said.
Being there to support the athletes and keep them healthy makes it all the more rewarding for her.
Hoppis will back a team of six athletes competing in Women's Wrestling for Team USA. It's her hope that other young female athletes believe in their strength and go for Gold.
"For me it's also an exciting thing, these are new opportunities that hopefully our young women and young athletes across the country will have at home but also able to see these women compete on that stage," Hoppis said.
The Women's Wrestling team jets off to Japan mid-July. They'll compete from August 1 through August 7.