At St. Luke's University Health Network and Lehigh Valley Health Network, the COVID-19 vaccine clinics are well underway.
The clinics started with frontline health care workers and nursing homes. Police, fire, and EMS workers are next to be inoculated by vaccination teams.
"They're 100% heroes in my book," said Officer Matthew Shade with the Allentown Police Department.
But these heroes don't have capes. Instead, they wear masks and wield syringes.
"They're out here every single day risking their own safety to vaccinate hundreds of people they don't even know," said Shade.
The health networks report giving more than 20,000 people the COVID-19 vaccination.
"We're making history," said Nurse Terry Burger, Administrator for LVHN's Infection Control and Prevention Department.
Burger says in the last three weeks, there have been plenty of emotions, laughter and even tears from those getting the vaccine and from those giving it.
"It's emotional for the frontline health care workers who are with our patients at end of life," said Burger. "It's emotional when we give a vaccine and the people feel so relieved that oh man, maybe were going to get to the other side of this."
Nurse Carissa Fegley says health care workers have worked a ton of overtime during the pandemic and know there's much more to come.
"I had the opportunity to work alongside a lot of really great dedicated health care workers and not just health care workers, but more essential workers throughout the community. It's been really great to see that overwhelming positivity," said Fegley.
And while they feel that positivity from the community, Burger and Fegley say they're just doing their job.
"Most days I go to bed and I don't feel like a hero, but when you think about all of the stuff that we're doing here for the community, it really does make you feel good."