St. Luke's is celebrating a recent development in its treatment options.

The health network became the first in the nation to use its in-house 3D print lab to make a new kind of cast, St. Luke's said in a news release.

St. Luke's now 3D prints ActivArmor casts, a removable and waterproof plastic cast developed in Colorado.

The orthopedic department has been using the new casts for more than a year, but creating them in St. Luke's facilities provides a faster turnaround time to get casts on patients.

“We found that the younger population, especially, gravitate to them. The device can start fastened and then transition to something that is more like a brace that can be easily removed," said Jessica Kamensky, with St. Luke's. "Kids can play with it on, bathe with it on…..it’s just so much more practical than a traditional cast.”