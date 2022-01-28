ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Some nurses are doing their part to boost local blood donations.
A group from St. Luke's Hospital-Upper Bucks visited Miller-Keystone Blood Center in Allentown Friday.
They each donated blood.
St. Luke's says there's a desperate need for it right now. Staff at Miller-Keystone say donations are a community effort.
"We work very closely with the hospitals in the area. Obviously, we provide the blood to them for their patients, but they also help us, in terms of being large employers to provide us with blood donors and getting the message out to the community," said Peter Castagna, President and CEO of Miller-Keystone Blood Center.
If you're interested in donating, there are several locations throughout the Lehigh Valley.
To find one near you, call 1-800-B-A-Donor.