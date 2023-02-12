"She was always smiling, happy, joking around, living life, but caring for others," recalls Patricia Christenson.

"She was a feisty, good hearted, would do anything for anybody," Mary Ann Wauters, added.

Frances Kryzan of Whitehall was a nurse for over 30 years.

Something her family says came, as no surprise.

"She was always taking care of people - that's just who she was," said Christenson. She's the daughter of Kryzan.

A big chunk of her career was spent at Sacred Heart Hospital.

And when she died at the age of 83, St. Luke's Nurses Honor Guard knew how important it would be to honor her.

"It brings the nurses' career into full circle. Our honor begins is when we are capped or pinned at our first ceremony and we carry that throughout our career," said Denise Marie Snyder, St. Luke's Nurse Honor Guard Lead Chair.

The St. Luke's honor guard holds a ceremony to honor the nurse who has died.

The honor guard recalls the nurses' lives in the medical field and dedicates a white rose in their name, while extinguishing the nurses' nightingale lamp and presenting it to the family.

"We are recognizing just how important they are to our nursing family," said Snyder. Kryzan is her beloved sister.

St. Luke's honor was something Kryzan's family says, she would've loved

"She would be very happy to be part of it," said Wauters.

"She would've told people let's do this for other nurses. She would be yes, let's get this recorded, let's get the word out- this is an awesome thing to do for nurses," said Christenson.