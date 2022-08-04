"Just how tough health care is right now, I just want somewhere where I can feel at home and I'm not scared to go to work and I'm not scared to ask for help," said DeSales University student Allison Nicinski.

But with the current demand for nurses, candidates like Nicinski are more in-need than ever.

"The marketplace in nursing is probably as competitive as it has ever been," said Sarah Biggs, Assistant Vice President of Talent Acquisition at St. Luke's.

"The landscape has changed in the recruiting market to make sure that we are as competitive as we can be to get the best candidates that we can," said Biggs.

In January we talked with the Lehigh Valley Health Network, which was also offering $30,000 bonuses at that time.

"To stay competitive and to get new staff, that's what health care organizations need to do," said Lynn Turner, LVHN's Chief Human Resources Officer.

And that demand for nurses isn't expected to slow down anytime soon. In fact, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said hospital systems like St. Luke's will be seeing a 9% increase over the next decade. The BLS says that increase is due to "the large number of older people" nationwide, people the candidates at St. Luke's recruitment event could soon be caring for.

"It's cool to feel really wanted, and this is really, you know it's already a rewarding job, and now that it's such a high market makes it even more rewarding," said Nicinski.