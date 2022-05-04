St. Luke's Pediatric Specialty Center

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - St. Luke’s University Health Network held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new Pediatric Specialty Center Wednesday morning.

Many of St. Luke’s Pediatrics growing team of pediatric specialists will now be working at the three-story, 37,500-square-foot facility in Center Valley, according to a news release from St. Luke's. The center is located at 5425 Lanark Road off Route 309 near I-78.

The St. Luke’s Pediatric Specialty Center opens for care May 9.

Each floor has a unique theme – Underwater, Animals of the World and Outer Space –  designed to make kids comfortable.

The center, the new home to St. Luke’s Coopersburg Pediatrics, will house multiple pediatric specialties including:

Nephrology

Gastroenterology

Cardiology

Pulmonology

Developmental

Neurology

Endocrinology

Physical Therapy

Occupational Therapy

Pediatric Primary Care

Pediatric Nutrition

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony Tecile Andolino, MD, Pediatric Nephrologist and Medical Director of Pediatric Specialty Care, said, “I am overjoyed to now have so many specialties that we fill an entire building. This center allows our team to work even more collaboratively but, most importantly, parents will enjoy the convenience of having most of their child’s specialists in one location.”

In 2020, St. Luke’s opened its eight-bed Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill, providing advanced care to critically ill children close to home.

The network also recently announced its membership to the Children’s Hospital Association, a national organization of hospitals and health systems committed to pediatric health care.

