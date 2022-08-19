ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The new emergency room at St. Luke's Allentown is officially open to the public.

St. Luke's held a ribbon-cutting this week to celebrate the renovated and expanded ER.

The $6.3 million project added 20,000 square feet, 14 more private treatment areas and a new waiting area, St. Luke's said.

It also moved the ER entrance from the Hamilton Street side of the hospital to the Maple Street side, next to the hospital's main entrance.

It has an air purifying system to create negative air flow and help prevent the spread of germs.

The ER kids space features a colorful mural with artwork from children who were patients at the Allentown hospital.