St. Luke's University Health Network is spending $30 million on "computed tomography" systems that use artificial intelligence, according to GE HealthCare Technologies.

The 21 CT systems ordered from GE HealthCare will provide faster scans and sharper images, with the potential to reduce radiation doses. The technology can also aid in the diagnosis of strokes, according to GE HealthCare, and provide precise images of the heart.

"We can now offer the most advanced CT technology to all of the communities we serve," Dr. Hal Folander, chief medical strategy officer, said in a joint statement. "This investment allows for a faster, more informed and accurate diagnosis, with less inconvenience to patients."

The St. Luke's order is the largest CT deal GE Heathcare has made in the U.S., the Chicago-based medical-technology company said.

GE HealthCare was spun off from General Electric Co. earlier this year.

Software updates are included in the order.

"These updates will enable greater standardized care for their patients," Catherine Estrampes, of GE HealthCare, said in the statement.

St. Luke's University Health Network is based in Bethlehem and employs more than 18,000 people, according to the press statement, and has annual revenue of $3.2 billion. St. Luke's serves 11 counties, including Lehigh, Northampton, Bucks, Berks, Carbon, Montgomery, Monroe, Schuylkill and Luzerne in Pennsylvania, and Warren and Hunterdon counties in New Jersey.

69 News has contacted St. Luke's for additional details on the order.

GE HealthCare is traded on the NASDAQ market under the ticker symbol GEHC. Shares traded at $78.77 at 10 a.m. Tuesday.