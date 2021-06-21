BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – A trip to the emergency department at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem Township may soon look different if plans move forward.
Township commissioners on Monday night unanimously approved a resolution for the conditional site plan submitted by St. Luke's Health Network to relocate the emergency area of the Anderson Campus hospital onto the north side of the building.
The decision came after tabling the matter at the commissioners' May 17 meeting due to concerns over stormwater drainage locations. Hospital representatives have agreed to include a detention pond in order to slow the drainage rate.
"I'd like to thank you for doing that and considering this issue," Commissioner Malissa Davis said. "We don't want to release more water anywhere."
"I'm sure the people downstream will appreciate it, too," said board President Michael Hudak.
The hospital is proposing is the addition of 112 parking spots, along with relocating the emergency entrance from the current area near the Women and Babies Pavilion to the northern portion of the building.
During its Monday night meeting, the board also approved a resolution granting conditional preliminary land development to Central Penn Equities LLC for the construction of a Fairfield Inn & Suites on the southwest corner of Emrick Boulevard and Cook Drive.