SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Planning Commission reviewed two major plans Thursday night.
The commission took under advisement a preliminary/final land development plan for the construction of a two-story, 52,571-square-foot medical facility at 501 Cetronia Road by St. Luke's Hospital of Bethlehem.
The project — known as St. Luke's West End Medical Center Short Stay Facility — is scheduled to be constructed on the existing parking lot, producing a reconfigured 605 parking spaces on the roughly 17-acre parcel. The plan includes revisions to the access drive connecting to Cetronia Road.
"This is really placing a new building on a parking lot," said Joseph Bubba, an attorney representing St. Luke's.
In their Thursday night presentation, St. Luke's officials said the facility would be an orthopedic hospital for patients in short-term surgery recovery —typically one or two days. The surgeries would be for "the relatively healthy," with no emergency care component.
Currently, the site overall consists of a 107,000-square-foot facility with roughly 88,000 square feet currently occupied and 19,000 square feet unoccupied.
The proposed project has triggered a new transportation impact study. Those traffic counts were completed for the existing site driveways, and trips were added based on projects for the proposed short-term stay facility. The counts were done Feb. 1 between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., and 3 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The proposed short-stay facility is anticipated to generate 36 morning peak hour trips, 34 afternoon/evening peak hour trips and 446 weekday trips. The anticipated trips will not exceed the previously approved number of entering or existing trips at either time of day.
The short-term facility will "have no adverse impact" to the Cetronia Road and St. Luke's/Tilghman Square signalized intersection, according to the applicant's engineer, Keystone Consulting Engineers.
Township documents indicate St. Luke's should submit a revised traffic study including trip generation for the unoccupied19,000-square-foot medical office building space in the existing facility.
In addition, South Whitehall wants the developer to provide a capacity analysis for the driveway at the Broadway intersection. This, the township maintains, is needed to calculate the increased trips associated with the development.
The project will result in a net decrease in impervious surface, about 33,000 square feet.
Planners did grant the developer four waivers Thursday night.
The township's community development department recommended planners take the plan under advisement to allow St. Luke's time to address various issues raised by township, regional and state review agencies. Those issues circumvented engineering approval Thursday night.
North Cedar Crest Boulevard industrial plan
The second project reviewed Thursday night involved a sketch plan review to further develop 407 acres located at 2493 N. Cedar Crest Blvd.
The proposal would subdivide the tract into 65 industrial lots and one open space lot. Each of the lots would be comprised of roughly 4 to 8 acres.
The proposal before planners Thursday night also included the construction of about 3.2 miles of new roads and stormwater management facilities.
The plan is to develop the individual lots for light manufacturing, technology and flex space, in addition to potential other uses.
"This is a very significant parcel of land," said Bubba, who also represented this client Thursday night. "Our plan is to continue to do our due diligence."
Residents who spoke said the project would compromise the neighborhood's character and traffic.
The developer has had no right-of-way preliminary discussions with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for improvements on Cedar Crest and Mauch Chunk roads, according to comments from the applicant's engineer.
The planning commission took no action on the sketch plan Thursday night.