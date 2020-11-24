EASTON, Pa. - St. Luke's University Health Network has opened one of Pennsylvania's first outpatient centers for treating COVID-19.
The outpatient infusion center is now up and running at St. Luke's Easton campus.
It's using an experimental drug, bamlanivimab, developed by Eli Lilly. It's similar to a drug President Trump received after contracting the virus last month.
St. Luke's says another center could be coming to its Warren Campus in Phillipsburg, New Jersey.
The centers will help hospitals avoid being overwhelmed during the current coronavirus surge.