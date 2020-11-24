Virus Outbreak-Antibody Drug

This photo provided by Eli Lilly shows the drug Bamlanivimab. On Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, the Food and Drug Administration cleared emergency use of Bamlanivimab, the first antibody drug to help the immune system fight COVID-19. The drug is for people 12 and older with mild or moderate COVID-19 not requiring hospitalization.

 Uncredited - handout one time use, Eli Lilly

EASTON, Pa. - St. Luke's University Health Network has opened one of Pennsylvania's first outpatient centers for treating COVID-19.

The outpatient infusion center is now up and running at St. Luke's Easton campus.

It's using an experimental drug, bamlanivimab, developed by Eli Lilly. It's similar to a drug President Trump received after contracting the virus last month.

St. Luke's says another center could be coming to its Warren Campus in Phillipsburg, New Jersey.

The centers will help hospitals avoid being overwhelmed during the current coronavirus surge.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.