St. Luke’s University Health Network, helping older adults

John Nespoli, President St. Luke's Lehighton and Carbon Campuses, and Sharon Alexander, President and CEO CCCF

 St. Luke’s University Health Network

ALLENTOWN, Pa. | The St. Luke’s Bethlehem, Allentown, Sacred Heart, Anderson and Warren campuses have received the highest possible quality rating, five stars, from the annual quality and safety hospital review conducted by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid (CMS).

In Pennsylvania and New Jersey, only 25 hospitals received such an honor, according to St. Luke's press release. The St. Luke’s Bethlehem campuses say they were the only hospitals in the Lehigh Valley to receive the highest rating.

The ratings are based on an examination of the quality of care at more than 4,000 Medicare-certified hospitals across the country, officials stated.

The quality measures are said to include safety and value of care, readmission, infection, complication rates, mortality, patient experience, effectiveness and timeliness of care and efficient use of medical imaging.

The CMS tool, called Hospital Compare, is a consumer-oriented website that provides information on how well hospitals provide recommended care to their patients.

The information provided by the tool can help consumers make informed decisions about where to go for health care, officials say.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.