WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - St. Luke's University Health Network is showing off a new, state-of-the-art sports rink.
They retrofitted an ice rink as a turf field so it can be utilized all year round.
The facility, located on the 3000 block of 7th Street in Whitehall, will be able to handle everything from sports practices, to competitions, to medical treatment.
"30,000-square-foot indoor facility, climate controlled. It's great for hosting events, tournaments, leagues, birthday parties. The turf is brand new field turf which can accommodate almost any kind of sport," said Michael Bender, the sports rink's manager.
Rental packages are available.
It's the largest indoor turf field in the Lehigh Valley.