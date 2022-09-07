St. Luke's University Health Network said Wednesday that it can not "strongly endorse" the two new COVID-19 boosters.

St. Luke's officials say they want to wait until human trials on the newest Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are concluded.

Federal regulators gave the okay to the bivalent boosters last week. The new booster contains components of the original strain of the COVID-19 virus as well as the newer BA.4 and BA.5 omicron strains.

While the original Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines released in 2020 will continue to be indicated for use in the initial COVID-19 vaccine series, the new bivalent vaccine will be used exclusively for all subsequent booster doses currently with indication for ages 12 and over, St. Luke's said.

“We continue to support COVID 19 vaccination as the best method to combat the pandemic and are convinced that vaccination has saved millions of lives,” said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, St. Luke’s University Health Network’s Senior Vice President of Medical and Academic Affairs and Section Chief Emeritus of Infectious Diseases.

“It should be stressed that as with the existing vaccines they will not prevent all breakthrough infections and therefore cannot be considered a ‘game changer’ in ending the pandemic.”

“If the human studies support the mouse studies, the bivalent booster vaccines will further reduce the potential severity of the omicron variant and may reduce the infectivity potential,” Jahre said.

As with the original mRNA COVID vaccines, St. Luke’s infectious disease experts have no major reservations of the bivalent vaccine’s safety, Jahre said. However, before strongly endorsing the use of bivalent booster vaccination, St. Luke’s infectious disease experts prefer to have its efficacy potential verified by the preliminary data of the human studies, according to the news release.

St. Luke's also says, if you got a booster after June 1, you will likely have adequate protection from the latest omicron variants for four to six months.

You should consult your primary physician.

For those that are eligible, the bivalent vaccine will be available through St. Luke’s primary physician offices.