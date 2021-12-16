The omicron variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the Lehigh Valley by St. Luke's University Health Network.
St. Luke's confirmed two cases Thursday but did not specify at which of its locations the variant was detected.
At least 30 other cases are suspicious and under review and likely account for a portion of recent breakthrough cases, according to the health network.
"This is another reason to strongly consider getting a booster shot, or to be immunized if you haven't already," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, St. Luke's senior vice president of medical and academic affairs.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday that early data suggest omicron is more transmissible than the delta variant, with a doubling time of about two days.
Walensky said in a recent interview with the Associated Press that nearly all of the reported cases were mild thus far.