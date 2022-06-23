U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - St. Luke's is the official health services provider for the 2022 U.S. Senior Open.
And what better way to showcase their newest improvements in health and wellness than with an entire pavilion dedicated to those innovations.
The idea was to show technological integration that's happened at St. Luke's over the last few years.
"Everyone comes in, they see the technology, the computers, the TV screens and they're like, wow, I thought I was going to come in and get a band aid," said John Graham, Senior Network Administrator for Fitness and Sports Performance at St. Luke's.
And some of those integrations in health care revolve around technology, something that's very evident when you walk through the St. Luke's Pavilion.
So what can you expect inside the pavilion?
"We're talking about virtual reality, augmented reality. mixed reality, so patients, physicians, surgeons, anyone in health care has an insight on what they're looking at," said Megan Augustine, Director for the Network Simulation Center and 3D Print Innovation Lab at St. Luke's.
There's multi-screen Microsoft gaming technologies, skeletal sensors in 3D, and a display showing visitors a virtual human body where they can see hearts, organs, bones and so much more, all at your finger tips.
"They come in here and they don't want to leave. They see this place as a playhouse for medical technology," Graham said.