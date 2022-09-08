St. Luke's University Health Network is speaking out, addressing its statement on the latest COVID booster.

After releasing a statement Wednesday saying it's "NOT ready to strongly endorse" the new bivalent booster, the hospital's senior vice president on Thursday explained why.

"We have looked at the data ourselves, and we make our recommendations," Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, St. Luke’s University Health Network’s Senior Vice President of Medical and Academic Affairs and Section Chief Emeritus of Infectious Diseases, told 69 News Thursday.

Dr. Jahre wants to set the record straight.

"I don't want to support the vaccine deniers," he said.

Following St. Luke's statement Wednesday, Jahre explains that he believes the previous vaccines have saved millions of lives. So the hesitation with the latest vaccine, he says, comes down to the fact that it was approved based on data from studies done on mice, not humans.

"And yes, it's true that influenza vaccines are formulated on the basis of studies in animals and particularly mice," Jahre said. "But we've had a half a century of experience with influenza vaccines, again, we have no experience with the bivalent vaccine."

Jahre says the hospital isn't worried about the safety of the vaccine, and St. Luke's primary care physicians will be giving it to patients. But he does question the efficacy.

"We know that these human studies that would show whether it's efficacious or not, are ongoing right now as we speak," Jahre said.

And while the other major hospital in town, Lehigh Valley Health Network, tells 69 News that it does endorse the vaccine, Dr. Tim Friel says the booster is most important for the more vulnerable population.

"If someone is a 32-year-old, who's already been vaccinated, and they're otherwise healthy," Friel said, "no, it's very unlikely that they need a booster."

Both Friel and Jahre continue to emphasize that the country is in a different stage of the pandemic now, where vaccine and natural immunity, medications, and treatment are all in the picture.

Which is why, with more data expected to come out within the next month, Dr. Jahre says:

"What's the big hurry at this point in time?"