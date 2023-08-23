BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - St. Luke's sunflower field in Bethlehem Township has started blooming and is already drawing thousands of admirers: birds, bees and people.

From the right vantage point, the only view is of the yellow flower faces all the way to the horizon.

The big yellow bouquet is at St. Luke's University Health Network's Anderson Campus, at Route 33 and Freemansburg Avenue. Toward the rear of the campus is a field of cosmos that has been in bloom for weeks.

The sunflowers were planted a little later this year because of hot weather, St. Luke's said earlier, and the blooms have just started. Both sites are marked and available for public viewing.

The fields are available for viewing, but not picking: the flowers are for all to see and for some to eat. Even after the sunflowers are no longer bright yellow, they provide food for finches, chickadees, cardinals and other birds.

"The sunflower is mine," Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh's said, but at St. Luke's they are for all. They will remain in full bloom into October.

Van Gogh's sometimes friend and fellow artist Paul Gauguin painted a portrait of Van Gogh in 1888 known as "The Painter of Sunflowers." Van Gogh's sunflowers works are among the most prized artworks in the world.

The images being taken by flower fans Wednesday will also be seen by many, but they are headed to Facebook and Instagram, not the Metropolitan Museum of Art or the British National Gallery.

Sunflower buds are "heliotropic," meaning they shift to face the sun.

That makes the flower a favorite of actress Helen Mirren: "I don't think there's anything on this planet that more trumpets life than the sunflower. For me that's because of the reason behind its name. Not because it looks like the sun, but because it follows the sun."

When fully grown, sunflowers do not move with the sun. They face to the east so they are backlit by the sun.

Cosmos are related to sunflowers and daisies, and all provide a bounty of food for birds, butterflies and bees, according to the Old Farmers Almanac.

