Valerie Dozier and her friend Linda Benton have spent a good part of the last six months behind a sewing machine, churning out roughly 1800 masks for family, friends and even strangers.
But the masks that they are most proud of making are for speech therapists at St. Luke's University Health Network.
"The material allows patients to be able to see my mouth the whole time through the whole therapy session," said St. Luke's Director of Speech Pathology Amy Taylor.
Through a collaboration with St. Luke's, Taylor, Dozier and Benton soon found out that by using plastic from fog proof face shields in the masks, the fog was gone.
And what was once a hindrance, soon became a means of communication. The collaboration got to work on a design that also moved the mask away from the face allowing the voice to be heard more clearly. And created different sizes for everyone at St. Luke's seven speech therapy locations.
"You know when I go to drop off the masks and I see all the little kids that are going into speech and they're so stinking cute," said Dozier. "I'm going nobody's gonna make fun of the way they talk because they're gonna be able to continue their therapy."
And in the middle of a pandemic, Dozier says that was her therapy.