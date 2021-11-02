St. Luke’s University Health Network will begin providing COVID-19 protection to young children, ages 5-11, using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The FDA and CDC have granted emergency use authorization for this vaccine in this age group, meaning they can become vaccinated against the virus before Thanksgiving and the winter holidays, according to a news release from St. Luke's.
The Pfizer vaccine is the first and, thus far, the only COVID vaccine approved for this age group. Separate phase 3 clinical trials completed in this age group showed the vaccine to be safe and comparable in effectiveness to the vaccine for older recipients in previous trials, St. Luke's said.
According to Jennifer Janco, MD, St. Luke’s Chair of Pediatrics, “Vaccine eligibility for this younger age group will allow us to protect even more children. I, along with the American Academy of Pediatrics, fully support this recommendation. With the Delta variant infecting young children with COVID in unprecedented numbers in recent months, vaccinating our children is a critical step in protecting them from the disease and its complications, and also in helping our children continue to participate in school and sports.”
Beginning Wednesday, St. Luke’s will be offering the two-shot protection to children at designated “kid-only” locations, through the same scheduling processes that are currently being used for vaccinating adults and older children against COVID, according to the news release.
Janco explains, “The dosing for this age group is 1/3 of the standard, or adult, dose. By providing exclusive locations only for this age group, we ensure that children absolutely receive the appropriate dose.”
The St. Luke’s sites are dedicated only for the 5-11 year-age group. Appointments are required.
St. Luke’s West End Medical Center, Allentown
Wednesday 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Saturday 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
St. Luke’s Wind Gap Medical Center, Wind Gap
Thursday 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
St. Luke’s Center Valley Health Center, Center Valley
Monday 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Star Community Health – Sigal Center, Allentown
Saturday, November 20 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Boosters: Saturday, December 11 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
People can view up-to-date hours and locations online.
To schedule a vaccination for your child:
Call your St. Luke’s pediatrician or family doctor
Call 1-866-STLUKES (785-8537), option 7
Sign in or sign up for St. Luke’s MyChart
If your child is 12 or under, St. Luke's says you will need to schedule on their behalf by logging into their MyChart account.
To create a MyChart account for your child, you can call your St. Luke’s pediatrician or call 1-866-STLUKES (785-8537), option 5.
St. Luke's says a signed permission slip from the parent or guardian is required for the first vaccine and can be found here, and a parent can have another person bring their child for the vaccine.
The vaccine is a reduced dose given in two shots three weeks apart. The 5-11 year old dosing is 1/3 of the standard (12+ years old) dose.
Separate phase 3 clinical trials completed in this age group showed the vaccine to be safe and comparable in effectiveness to the vaccine for older recipients in previous trials.
“Having an approved safe and effective vaccine for children 5-11 years of age should help parents feel comfortable getting their children vaccinated,” Janco said.
Children 12-17 years of age and adults who have not yet been vaccinated can still get their COVID vaccine at select St. Luke’s sites. People can check COVID - Vaccine Clinic Locations for current locations and hours.
“Vaccine studies looking at ages from 6 months through less than 5 years are ongoing,” Janco said. “We will share that information as soon as it is available; right now timelines suggest that may happen in early 2022.”