HARRISBURG, Pa. - A state loan is helping fund the construction of a new medical facility in Northampton County.
St. Luke's University Health Network will build a new, 8,187-square-foot facility in Hanover Township, according to a news release from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.
St. Luke's, through the Carbon Chamber Economic Development Corporation, was approved for a $1.5 million loan through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA).
The new facility will service Lehigh and Northampton counties, with access to doctors, physical therapy, lab services, x-ray and more.
The expansion will retain 12 jobs and create 55 new jobs in three years. It's expected to cost just over $3 million total.