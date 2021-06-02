St. Luke's now offering OB/GYN services in Monroe Co.

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A state loan is helping fund the construction of a new medical facility in Northampton County.

St. Luke's University Health Network will build a new, 8,187-square-foot facility in Hanover Township, according to a news release from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.

St. Luke's, through the Carbon Chamber Economic Development Corporation, was approved for a $1.5 million loan through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA). 

The new facility will service Lehigh and Northampton counties, with access to doctors, physical therapy, lab services, x-ray and more.

The expansion will retain 12 jobs and create 55 new jobs in three years. It's expected to cost just over $3 million total.

