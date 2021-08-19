STROUD TWP., Pa. - St. Luke's is doubling the size of its Monroe County hospital.
The health network is adding a four-story patient care tower to its campus in Stroud Township, St. Luke's announced Thursday.
The $85 million project will double the size of the existing hospital.
The addition will hold a general medical-surgical unit with 36 beds, more operating and procedure space and expanded outpatient programs. It will also have shell space for future development.
Construction is scheduled to start in spring 2022, with opening expected in early 2024, St. Luke's said.
The project will employ about 250 construction workers, and will create at least 80 new jobs.