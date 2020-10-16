NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. - St. Luke's University Health Network will pay Northampton County $289,000 in lieu of taxes for its new Easton Hospital location, County Executive Lamont McClure said Thursday night.
The payment in lieu of taxes, known as a PILOT, will be made over two years, McClure said.
St. Luke's, a not-for-profit hospital chain, acquired Easton Hospital from Steward Health Care in July. Steward is a for-profit company, and paid property taxes on the hospital and related properties.
Under Steward, the hospital struggled and asked for an $8 million state bailout to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
McClure said most or all of the hospital property in Wilson Borough will be taken off the tax rolls now that St. Luke's has taken over. Wilson Borough and school district will also receive PILOTs from St. Luke's, McClure said.
He did not mention any payments beyond the first two years.