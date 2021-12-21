Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, St. Luke’s University Health Network is now requiring that all visitors be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Under St. Luke’s updated visitor policy, it will allow for up to two vaccinated visitors per patient at all of its hospital locations.
The decision to restrict visitors to only people who are vaccinated "is out of concern and for the protection of our most vulnerable population as well as our health care staff whose ability to work at this time is critical," according to a news release from St. Luke's announcing the updated visitor policy.
Under the updated vaccination policy visiting hours are from noon to 8 p.m. for up to two visitors, aged 12 and older. Masks are to be worn, covering the nose and mouth, and social distancing maintained for the duration of the visit, St. Luke's said.
Eating or drinking by visitors should be limited to cafeterias, as available. Visitors may not eat or drink while in patient rooms or in waiting areas as this requires mask removal and increases risk of infection, St. Luke's said.
Under the policy, visitors must be in good health and may be subject to a health screening.
Visitation for COVID-19 positive patients is prohibited except for those nearing end of life.
For patients with cognitive or intellectual disabilities one support person may remain with the patient.
ONCOLOGY
Visitors are not permitted in St. Luke's infusion centers or radiation therapy areas.
END OF LIFE
Visitation can occur at any time, but it is preferred if the following times are avoided: 6:45 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. to 7:15 pm.
Visitors may not congregate in common or waiting room areas while waiting to visit.
SAME DAY SURGERIES, PROCEDURES AND EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT
One visitor per patient.
Policies and guidelines may also vary at St. Luke’s Warren Campus to comply with New Jersey directives.
People can visit the St. Luke's website for more information.