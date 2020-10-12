ALLENTOWN, Pa. - St. Luke's University Health Network is setting up several walk-in testing sites for COVID-19 between now and early November in the Lehigh Valley.
St. Luke's will have a mobile response unit set up at locations in Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton. The first testing site will be at Allentown's Buck Boyle Park Tuesday and Wednesday. Flu shots will also be available.
The complete schedule is as follows:
Allentown (Flu shots also available.)-Bucky Boyle Park, 10 Pump Pl.
• Tuesday, Oct. 13, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 14, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Bethlehem-Marvine Elementary School, 1425 Livingston St.
• Monday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bethlehem-Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley 520 E. 4th St.
• Tuesday, Oct. 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Easton-Easton Neighborhood Center, 902 Philadelphia Rd.
• Monday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Tuesday, Nov. 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Those interested in receiving services can visit www.CATEmobileunit.com for more information about upcoming events. Testing is available on a first come, first serve basis. All services are available for insured and uninsured people. Social distancing guidelines will be followed at all times.
Symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
Fever
Cough
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Diarrhea
Chills
Repeating shaking with chills
Muscle pain
Headache
Sore throat
New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill and dying.